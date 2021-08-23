HERE are some of the latest planning applications for York:

21/01824/FUL - Installation of retractable awning incorporating LED lights and external heater to front elevation at 4 Patrick Pool.

21/01882/FUL - Replacement of existing roof covering at Learning Platform Building, National Railway Museum.

21/01765/FUL and 21/01766/LBC - Replacement of existing sash window with door opening together with steps and handrail and installation of timber screening with wrought iron gate (part retrospective) at 19 Bishophill Senior.

21/01822/FUL - Change of use from dwelling house (use class C3) to House in Multiple Occupation (use class C4) at 28 Heworth.

21/01549/LBC - Repainting of front door at 52 Bootham.

21/01752/FUL - For single storey rear extension, dormer to rear and three rooflights to front, partial demolition and conversion of outbuilding to living accommodation at Westgarth, Hodgson Lane.

21/01853/LBC - For internal alterations including erection of new free-standing structure incorporating male toilets and two new storage rooms and three new bollards to replace existing male toilet structure at York Station.

21/01683/LBC - For rooflights to front, side and rear roofslopes and internal alterations to include partial removal of wall at ground floor level (retrospective) at 70 Clifton.

21/01714/FUL - For construction of one additional storey, conversion of first floor from offices to two flats at 3 - 7 Leake Street.

21/01584/FUL - For part two storey, part single storey rear extension at 36 Main Street, Bishopthorpe.

21/01812/FUL - For erection of outdoor bar and pizza bar with picket fence, erection of storage shed, and extension of roof over existing porch on elevation B at 168 Holgate Road.

20/00741/FUL - For replacement of existing timber windows with upvc windows at 5 The Crescent.

21/01762/FUL - For installation of awnings incorporating external heat lamps to front and side elevation at 21 Coppergate.

21/01815/FUL - For removal of three existing antennas and equipment cabinets and replacement with six new antennas, eight new cabinets and associated ancillary works at Telecommunications Mast, Police Station, Fulford Road.

