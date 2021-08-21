RAIL users are hitting out over a decision to close an exit to York railway station late at night.

LNER, which operates the station, said it was closing the exit that leads onto Scarborough Bridge at 11pm on nights to "protect the safety of rail staff working late".

But commuters and travellers, particularly people living in Clifton and Bootham areas of York, often use use the exit as a shortcut home.

One resident took to Twitter to slam the move.

They said: “This being locked has meant I’ve had to walk home via unlit routes numerous times, there’s also no consistency as to when it gets closed.”

An LNER spokesperson said: “Safety is always our top priority, and during evening hours, access to York Station is possible via the main entrance as other areas of the station are closed.”

The spokesperson added that LNER had worked in partnership with the British Transport Police over the move. It said the force had supported the decision and the night closures had been effective in reducing bike theft, protecting rail staff and preventing other crimes.

LNER says that it opens the gate between 5.30am and 11pm.

However, bosses added that following discussions with the local community they are reviewing the times and will share any updates over the gate closures “in due course".

The gate first closed in 2019.