IN the latest edition of our look back through the picture archives, here are five darts teams from the past.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in any of these photos?
CROWN HOTEL: Pictured above, April 1992, Malton and Norton Darts League players, Faith People, Jane Moore, Louise Wood and Carol Wilson.
Next up...
BLACK SWAN 1993: Back left to right, Sue Ridley, Mandy Suggitt, Chris Aconley. Front: Gladys Holtby and Sue Cass.
BRIGHT STEELS 1992: Malton and Norton Darts League players pictured from the back left are Betty Heselwood, Diane Nugent, Ann Piercy, Alison Waters and Dawn Piercy.
GATE INN 1992: Malton and Norton Darts League players pictured from the back left are Diane Wilford, Jane Race, Sheena Clayton and Joy Sleightholme. Jill Brown, not pictured, completed the 1992 team.
RAILWAY TAVERN 1992: Malton and Norton Darts League players pictured from the back left are Sheila Gurney, Kath Fox, Cynthia Walls, Peta Hadfield and Michelle Johnson.
