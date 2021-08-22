A THEATRE company from North Yorkshire is returning to touring next month.

Green Hammerton-based company Badapple Theatre is bring back its popular Tales From The Great Wood.

Starring York actor Richard Kay, Danny Mellor and a host of puppets, made by designer Catherine Dawn, this show for ages five to 95 will be performed locally at The Priory, Nun Monkton at 6.30pm on September 3, at Wetherby Festival at 3pm the next day and the following day, September 5, at Green Hammerton Village Hall at 12pm followed by Stillington Mill 2pm on September 12.

Badapple is celebrating 22 years of touring this year and specialises in inventive new comedy specifically designed for small community venues, thereby finding the best of new theatre in the most unexpected of places.

Tales From The Great Wood is a tall tale that stretches from end to end of The Great Wood and appeals to both the young and the young at heart.

After the disappearance of daredevil squirrel Nutty McFurson, Hetty the hare must try to restore balance to her woodland habitat and soon learns that the global ecosystem has its part to play. Turns out that every creature - no matter how small - matters!

Writer-director Kate Bramley said: “My aim in writing the play was to bring the generations back together in a joyful celebration of family theatre - with an eco theme to resonate with all ages.” Get ready for a feast of songs, laughter and a chance to join in from your seat as we find the perfect way to put a smile on your face and enjoy a return to live theatre again."

For the full list of venues or to book, go to www.badappletheatre.com or alternatively call 01423 339168.