YORK’S former Topshop could be transformed into a family-friendly bowling alley if plans are successful.

Roxy Leisure - the Leeds-based company behind Roxy Lanes and Roxy Ball Room - has applied for a premises licence for the vacant site at 3 St Mary’s Square, in the Coppergate Centre.

The company has put in an application to be granted a premises licence for films, recorded music (indoors), late light refreshment and supply of alcohol.

If approved, Roxy Leisure says it hopes to create a family-friendly bowling alley concept, with other mystery ball games within the same unit.

It would open most days at midday, Roxy Lanes said, with a focus on attracting family crowds.

The York branch would be different to the company’s ‘Booze & Ball Games’ offering at Roxy Ball Room - a tagline for its over 18s only concept.

If successful, the company would plan to use 15,000 sq ft of the former Topshop building - although designs and planning applications will not be submitted for some time.

The Topshop fashion brand previously used 37,000 sq ft.

Topshop - which also had a exit leading onto Piccadilly - closed in the first week of February this year.

It came after online fashion retailer Asos confirmed it was taking over the business from collapsed retail empire Arcadia.

Asos paid £265 million for Topshop and three other brands, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT, but said the deal did not include their stores.

Administrators for Sir Philip Green’s retail group said Asos paid an additional £65 million for current and pre-ordered stock.

Arcadia collapsed into insolvency at the start of December after pandemic closures further exacerbated the group’s troubles.

Staff at York’s Topshop and Topman store left a moving farewell note to customers following its closure.

The handwritten note was posted in a window of the empty store in the Coppergate Centre, surrounded by mannequins stripped of all clothing.

It stated: “To all our lovely customers. Our Topshop Topman journey has come to an end.

"Will miss you all. XXX.”

Roxy Leisure’s application says that it is seeking a licence for various activity within stated times.

The application reads: Films (indoors), Monday to Sunday, 10am to midnight; recorded music (indoors), Monday to Sunday, 10am to midnight; late light refreshment, Monday to Sunday, 11pm to 12.30am; supply of alcohol (on sales), Monday to Sunday, 10am to midnight; opening hours, Monday to Sunday, 9am to 12.30am.