IT was a plea that caught the attention of Press readers far and wide.

York man Dave Nicholson was desperate to trace the best man from his wedding back in 1971 - John Lack.

Dave married Karin at Southlands Church, York, on October 9 some 50 years ago, with John at his side.

Dave, left, and John back in 1971

And he wanted to invite John to a party to celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary this October.

But they had lost touch.

He had tried an appeal on Facebook but to no avail.

So he wrote a letter to The Press, which was published last week.

Within hours of the letter appearing in the newspaper and online, we received several emails with John's new contact details in South Wirral.

Read Dave's original letter here

Dave, left, and John today - in their 70s

We passed them on to Dave and the old friends are now back in touch.

Better still, John is heading over to York to join in the Golden Wedding celebrations.

Dave and Karin on their wedding day in 1971

Dave, 74, of Burnholme, York, said: "It was great to find him! We had a good old catch up on the phone and he is going to come through for our party."

The pair worked together at Vickers Instruments and then John headed to work at the benefits office in Piccadilly.

Dave and Karin today

They lost touch and Dave thought he had moved to Sheffield and then to either Cumbria or Lancashire.

But Press readers got in touch to tell us they knew John and he was living in Cheshire.

We caught up with John too, now aged 73, and grateful for being reunited with Dave and other 'lost' friends of York who had contacted him after reading The Press article.

John, who moved away from York in 1974, said: "It was great! I'd had a few messages about the article - I felt like I was in a 'Most Wanted' poster from the Wild West!

"I am looking forward to coming across on October 9th to see Dave and Karin."

Thanks to everyone for your help in re-uniting these two friends.

And a very happy Golden Wedding anniversary to Dave and Karin when it arrives.