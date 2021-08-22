ENORMOUS beams and frames have been hoisted up to Clifford’s Tower in York - in the latest phase of the development of the historic landmark.

Fourteen structural timber frame sections and over a hundred connecting timbers were lifted into the tower as English Heritage embarks on the next phase of its investment at the site.

Andrea Selley, English Heritage’s territory director in the North of England, said: “This is a key moment for the project, and I am grateful to the team working on site for all their efforts to ensure it went completely to plan. We have been making good progress with the conservation of Clifford’s Tower’s historic fabric.”

The timber pieces - some measuring more than nine meters in length - were hoisted high above the tower by a 200-tonne mobile crane.

The elements will help to support the tower’s new roof deck - which will allow visitors to enjoy panoramic views of the York skyline - and is being constructed in a way which will also help to protect the tower’s stonework.

This latest stage of the project follows major conservation works to the tower’s historic fabric, including specialist care of its historic works and conservation of the chapel and re-tiling of its roof.

Conservation of the intricate plaques above the main doorway - which show the coats of arms of Charles I and Henry Clifford – is also now complete.

All of the work on the tower is expected to be completed before the end of the year, English Heritage said.

“I am looking forward to welcoming visitors to experience the panoramic views of York from the roof deck when we reopen,” Andrea added.

The timber frame sections and connecting timbers were hoisted into place on Thursday last week.

The tower was built by William the Conqueror in 1068.