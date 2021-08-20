YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has increased - and further cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has risen by three - taking it to 322.7 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate, which is currently 303.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 115 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,252.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by eight taking it to 275.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 262 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 47,969.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by five taking it to 380.2 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 207 cases taking the area's total for the pandemic to 29,161.
Across the UK, a further 37,314 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,429,147.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment