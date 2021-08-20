AN APPEAL to help a group of Afghan refugees - including 64 children - who have arrived in a Yorkshire coastal resort has been paused after an 'overwhelming response.'
People who have fled Afghanistan, where the Taliban has seized power, are being housed temporarily at a hotel in Scarborough.
The Rainbow Centre in the town, which helps people who are homeless, vulnerable or in crisis, issued an appeal yesterday, saying: "This is a heartbreaking situation, where they have had to leave their home, their loved ones and everything familiar behind."
It said people could 'help them in their grief' by providing practicalities such as all kinds of toiletries, baby clothes, nappies and wipes, clothes, shoes and coats, washed and in good condition, for all age groups and genders.
But a spokesman said today that the centre had been inundated with items from well-wishers, not just in Scarborough but also from towns down the coast such as Filey, and from York and even Lincolnshire.
"It has been wonderful but we've just had to put the appeal on hold for now," he said.
