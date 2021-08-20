A YORK golf club is holding a free open day for anyone interested in having a go at the sport.
Forest of Galtres Golf Club’s open day is part of the England Go Give Golf a Shot campaign, launched last year, which aims to educate budding golfers about the benefits of joining their local club.
The open day will commence on Sunday, September 26, from 2pm.
Nick Marchant, the head professional at the club said: “The idea is to make the event a fun, social occasion, with a view to then progressing onto small group tuition sessions and ultimately membership.”
The club will divide the participants into three groups- the drivers, the chippers, and the putters- so that each group has the opportunity to try out each activity.
Each group will be supervised on the day, with golf professionals supervising the drivers on the range, and other club members there to help with the chipping and putting activities.
Pre-booking is essential, and those interested must email: secretary@forestofgaltres.co.uk, or call: 01904766198 to secure a place.
