A YORK hairdresser who has styled for the stars is celebrating four years on the city’s highstreet.

Sam Olgar, owner of Sam Olgar Hair on Bridge Street, sent a “huge thank you” to those who have supported the business since it opened in 2018.

In that time the salon has hosted a number of celebrity clients - some of whom remain a mystery for privacy reasons.

Some of Sam’s most famous clients include American actor, comedian, and producer Jeremy Piven, BBC broadcaster and author Clare Balding and actress, comedian and writer Katy Brand - known for ITV 2’s Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show.

It has marked the occasion by becoming a Kérastase stocked salon - a premium and selective brand.

Speaking to The Press, Sam said: “This year marks our four year anniversary of being open.

“We just wanted to say a huge thank you to all our guests and the support you have given us. Some of you even travelling from far and wide for your appointments, your loyalty doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Also a big thank you to all the staff that have been part of the Sam Olgar Hair family and sharing this journey with us. Another special mention goes to the Spencer family - thank you.”

When asked how he grew the salon into what it is today, Sam said: “Our clients been quite loyal but in the same time Instagram been quite helpful because we always share our Insta story, our transformation, hair colour, our cutting so that’s been quite helpful.

“We do get famous people.

“People travel from lots of different places - mainly from London because York is quite great for train service.

“I do love the colouring and cutting hair. It just makes us happy when people are happy."