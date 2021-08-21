PLANS have been unveiled to revamp and modernise the men’s toilets at York Station.
LNER, which runs the station, has sought the go-ahead to improve the current male toilets, located between the York Tap Bar and the end of Platform 2.
It says the current toilet block was built in the 1980s and is not aesthetically pleasing "compared to the stone historical setting of the station".
It says the plan is for an external alteration to the cladding of the male toilets and an extension for additional storage.
The application by LNER says: “The proposed alterations are part of LNER’s plans to invest and improve the present facilities at York Station to provide a more welcoming and customer friendly facility. They have also been instigated by the gradual but constant migration of passengers which in turn will require the use of more welcoming toilet facilities and the station will require additional storage capacity to cater for increase of commuters."
