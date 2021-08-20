NORTHERN residents are being asked to have their say on a regional transport strategy for tackling climate change.
Transport for the North (TfN) drafted their decarbonisation strategy earlier this summer to achieve near-zero carbon emissions from surface transport by 2045.
Now TfN are urging the public to read their plans and submit their feedback by midday on Tuesday, August 31.
Martin Tugwell, chief executive at Transport for the North, said: “Our pioneering decarbonisation strategy sets the North’s path to net zero, outlining our goal to reach near-zero earlier than the national plan.
“It’s also an economic opportunity for our region, demonstrating the importance of investment in transport infrastructure and technologies.”
TfN’s goals include an electric rail network, zero emission buses and cars, hydrogen fuelled vehicles, and to decarbonise the freight industry.
To respond, visit: transportforthenorth.com/decarbonisation
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.