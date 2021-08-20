TWO more people have sadly died as a result of catching Covid-19 at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus at the York trust is now 618.
The trust includes York and Scarborough Hospitals.
A further 15 Covid deaths have been recorded at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire.
Across England, 76 more people who have tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 89,683.
The dates of death range from August 11-19.
Their families have been informed.
