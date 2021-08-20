A THUNDERSTORM warning has been issued for York and North Yorkshire tomorrow.
The Met Office yellow warning says there is a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms from noon until 10pm tomorrow evening.
It says that although many places will miss the worst, there could be some transport disruption and flooding, with a good chance of driving conditions being affected by spray, standing water and hail, leading to longer journey times.
There is also a chance of damage to buildings and power cuts because of lightning strikes.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.