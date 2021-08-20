UPDATED 12.55PM: The road is now clear and traffic has returned to normal.

 

DRIVERS are being asked to avoid a major road after a crash.

There are reports of slow traffic both ways due to an accident close to Swan Close on the A19 at Deighton south of York between the city and Selby.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.