POLICE are looking to locate a wanted man from a seaside town in North Yorkshire.
Stephen Anthony Phillips, from Whitby, is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court in connection with public order offences and resisting an officer.
North Yorkshire Police said Phillips, 39, is believed to be in the Whitby, Scarborough or Eastfield area.
If you have any information which would assist officers to locate Phillips, please contact 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number: 12210168455.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
