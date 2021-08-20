STAFF from a Yorkshire housebuilder have been doing all they can to raise much needed funds for one hospice charity that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The team at Miller Homes in Yorkshire has already raised £7,000 for Wakefield Hospice, a charity that offers symptom management and care for people who have advanced active, progressing and life-threatening illness across Yorkshire.

Even though the team at Miller Homes have been working from home for much of the year, they have rallied round to do what they can. The latest event saw 12 members of the team take part in the Tough Mudder Challenge at Skipton.

Commenting on the fundraising, Paul Moore, managing director at Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: "Wakefield Hospice is a charity close to our hearts and we are delighted to have them as our chosen charity for the Yorkshire region in 2021, especially poignant given that it 30 years since it was established.

"Being away from the office has thwarted some of our plans. However, we are now working hard to organise more events towards the end of the year when we are able to be together at head office to raise even more for the charity.”

In addition to Tough Mudder, the team also took part in the national Miller Homes fundraising campaign, 'March for March' - which saw staff walk every day to meet step targets and gather sponsorship for doing so.

Tony Haigh, SHE manager at Miller Homes Yorkshire, and Tough Mudder coordinator, commented: “Taking part in Tough Mudder was particularly enjoyable this year as it was the first time some members of the team have been together for 18 months.

"Once again, our team spirit and camaraderie was second to none and we are thrilled to have raised such a fantastic amount for this inspirational local charity.”

Miller Homes, which has been around for 85 years, has developments in Apperley Bridge, Drighlington, Boroughbridge, Bramhope, Thorpe Willoughby and Wakefield.

The firm, which operates across three divisions - Midlands and Southern, North of England and Scotland, has established a reputation for building outstanding "quality" family homes and providing "outstanding" customer service.

The company is also committed to building homes safely in a way which is considerate to the environment.

This year, the organisation was awarded a five star rating in the Home Builders Federation (HBF) National Home Builders Federation New Home Customer Satisfaction Survey.

It also offers a variety of incentives, including its own schemes, to assist homebuyers in purchasing a new home.

Further information can be found on the Miller Homes website at: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/