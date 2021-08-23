A 'TOPPING out' ceremony has marked a major milestone at a popular housing development in York city centre.
The ceremony organised by housebuilder Barratt Developments Yorkshire East and Yorkshire Housing, has marked the final brick being laid at Orange House - a new collection of affordable homes at David Wilson Homes’ The Chocolate Works development.
Daniel Smith, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: "The topping out of Orange House is an important milestone for both The Chocolate Works development and our partnership with Yorkshire Housing. By working together closely, we’re able to bring some much needed affordable housing to the area."
Boasting a collection of 33 affordable apartments, Orange House has been built by Barratt - with Yorkshire Housing set to make the new homes available to those with the greatest housing needs.
Once complete, Orange House will be handed over to Yorkshire Housing to add to the 34 affordable homes already built.
The development’s completion will mean a total of 67 affordable houses and apartments will have been made available on either an affordable rent or shared ownership basis.
Andy Gamble, executive director growth and assets at Yorkshire Housing, said: "There is a need for more affordable homes across all Yorkshire, including homes that give people the chance to step on to the property ladder.
"We’re committed to building a total of 8,000 new mixed tenure homes by 2030 and the Orange House in York has significantly contributed to this.”
