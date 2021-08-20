A BUSY city centre road and a pedestrian underpass will be closed overnight for five days.
No traffic will be allowed in Leeman Road on the stretch between the junction with Cinder Lane at the back of York Station and 125 metres east of the junction and the associated footpath and cycle tunnel known as Marble Arch will also be shut from 9pm -6am from Tuesday, August 31 until Saturday, September 4.
The closure is so that the railway bridge carrying the York to Scarborough line can be inspected.
A notice issued on behalf of City of York Council's director of economy and place, Neil Ferris, says an alternative route for pedestrians and vehicles will be signed during the works period and pedestrian access will be via the footpath on the north side of Leeman Road.
Cyclists will need to dismount or use the alternative cyclepath on the riverside between Scarborough Bridge and Jubilee Terrace.
It is envisaged that the road and southern footpath tunnel will be closed each night from 9pm -6am the following morning.
Traffic signs and barriers will be in place throughout the work.
It will not stop emergency access access to premises provided such access is not prevented by on-going works.
