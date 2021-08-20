EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council is offering the chance for residents to learn a new skill or expand their knowledge completely for free and with no commitment.
This September, the council is launching another 'Try Month' bringing the opportunity to try out as many different courses as people may like, in one of their centres or online.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism, said: "These ‘Try’ courses are a fantastic way to develop skills, consider different career options and interact with people with similar hobbies."
With a wide range of courses available from photography to psychology, it’s the opportunity to test out a new hobby, expand your skills or broaden your knowledge.
The council are running the courses in learning centres in Goole, Cottingham, Bridlington and Beverley. Alternatively, you can sign up to one of the virtual courses, available from the convenience of your own home.
Try courses are open to staff as well as the public and best of all they’re completely free - all you need to do is visit the course finder on the East Riding council website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.