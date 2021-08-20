While the weather in July was well received by Brits when the heatwave hit, August may not quite live up to last month's standards.

The July heatwave saw a few warm days celebrated with barbecues. There were highs of 32C.

After being denied the predicted heatwave in August, we looked at the forecast to see how the bank holiday might fare.

The Met Office’s UK long range weather forecast for Tuesday 24 August to Thursday 2 September was last updated online this afternoon.

It said: “More settled than recent times during much of this period, with variable amounts of cloud, spells of sunshine and mainly light winds.

“It looks increasingly likely that these settled conditions will persist for much of the period, although a gradual increase in the likelihood of either showers, or more significant rain arriving from the west, is forecast, particularly in the south of the country. This change may be accompanied by stronger winds.”

This makes us think we might need to accept the fact that the cooler, wetter months are fast approaching, maybe a bit earlier than we’d like. However, there is still chance we could get some warmer days.

The Met Office said: “Temperatures are likely to be a little above average for this time of the year, away from the far south where slightly cooler air and a stronger breeze will peg temperatures back to around average at first, despite the increasing amounts of sunshine.”

We hope the sun makes a warm appearance but if it doesn’t, at least we will have a short break to enjoy.