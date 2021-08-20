FIVE people were arrested after a teenager was robbed.

It's one of a number of incidents of violence and antisocial behaviour to have taken place in Ripon over the past few days.

North Yorkshire Police say a small group of people are currently causing issues in the city and officers are asking for the publics help to bring these people to justice for their actions.

Inspector Alex Langley, said: “Violence and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Ripon and we are doing all we can to bring those responsible for the events over the past week to justice.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area but we also need your help. We would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV covering Bondgate, Southgate, Mawson Lane and surrounding areas – this could be from a traditional CCTV camera, a video doorbell or dash-cam footage.

“A number of arrests have been made already and I hope this goes someway to reassure the public.

“I would like to thank those who have provided information already and continue to urge people to report any acts of anti-social behaviour or other crimes to police.”

Detective Superintendent Steve Thomas, said: “Following the success of local policing operations to reduce Anti-Social Behaviour in Ripon over recent months these latest incidents are disappointing.

“We are determined that this small group of individuals are held to account for behaviour that harms the quality of life for everyone else. Local residents will see an increase in police presence over the coming days and we want to reassure you that we will do everything necessary to tackle this isolated problem.”

Officers are currently investigating the following offences:

On Friday, August 13 a 16-year-old boy was robbed at around 4.30pm on Bondgate Green Lane. Five people have been arrested on suspicion of committing this offence and are currently on conditional bail.

Overnight between Tuesday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 18 a 16-year-old boy was chased by a group of other people believed to be around the same age. This is believed to have taken place around midnight in the Southgate area.

Wednesday night (August 18) there were two incidents which officers were called to. The first was around 10.20pm and took place on Bondgate and two men were arrested in connection with this. At around midnight there was a disturbance at a property on Mawson Lane and a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

If you can help officers in any way contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12210184207.