POLICE have tonight issued an urgent appeal for help in finding a missing York teenager.
Ellie Holland, 15, from the Tang Hall Lane area, has not been seen since 11.45am today when she was in Lawrence Street, said North Yorkshire Police.
"Her family are very concerned for her welfare and are supporting police inquiries to locate her and bring her home safely," said a spokesperson.
"Ellie is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall, slim build with shoulder-length dyed red hair and has braces on her teeth.
"It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing, but she might be carrying a medium-sized black rucksack."
Anyone with any information, including possible sightings of Ellie during the day, is being asked top phone 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting ref number 12210184560.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Ellie this evening or knows where she is should phone 999.
