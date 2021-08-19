POLICE say inquiries are continuing today over a missing York teenager, but her disappearance is no longer being treated as high risk.
North Yorkshire Police had issued an urgent appeal lasdt night for help in finding Ellie Holland, 15, from the Tang Hall Lane area, who had not been seen since 11.45am yesterday, when she was in Lawrence Street.
"Her family are very concerned for her welfare and are supporting police inquiries to locate her and bring her home safely," said a spokesperson last night.
"Ellie is described as white, around 5ft 4in tall, slim build with shoulder-length dyed red hair and has braces on her teeth.
"It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing, but she might be carrying a medium-sized black rucksack."
Anyone with any information, including possible sightings of Ellie during the day, was being asked top phone 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room, quoting ref number 12210184560.
The force issued an update today, stating: "Inquiries are ongoing to locate Ellie to confirm she is safe and well, however the missing person case is longer being treated as high-risk. Thanks to everyone who has supported the appeal, it is greatly appreciated."
