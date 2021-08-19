A PAIR of golfing pals were astonished when they both got a hole in one in succession - breaking 17 million to one odds.

David Giles, 48, was playing in a duo against two colleagues near York when he scored a hole in one on the seventh tee.

After an excited celebration, the group of businessmen couldn’t believe it when his team mate Chris Bunce, 51, took the next shot and scored a hole in one using the same club.

The odds of scoring two hole in ones back to back are 17 million to one and made the game truly one to remember for the duo.

It was the first ever hole in one for David’s manager Chris, from Southend, Essex, who has only been playing golf for a year.

The super shot at The Oaks Golf Club near York was David’s second ever hole in one and the pair both used the same eight iron.

District manager David, from Howden, East Riding of Yorkshire, said: “It was an unbelievable event.

“To get one hole in one is amazing, but to get two with one straight after the other was just incredible - it’s a 17 million to one chance event.

“I was over the moon with my hole in one and once we had calmed down, who would have ever thought another was about to follow!

“We had two witnesses who were playing with us and we were all just left speechless.

“There was plenty of laughing, swearing and high fives all round - what a game!”

The pair each scored a hole in one after hitting the ball 146 yards from the tee on the seventh hole on August 3.

David said: “When I got my hole in one, my three playing partners were all as shocked and pleased as me to see the shot go in. Little did we know what was about to happen with Chris next on the tee!"

“We were all stunned at what had happened. We were all just gobsmacked at what we’d done, unbelievable!”

David’s co-worker Garry Marsh, who had been playing with the two men, added: “I was just absolutely stunned. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“I’d never seen a hole in one in the flesh, so to speak, so to see two on the same hole on the same round was absolutely fantastic.

“I also enjoyed the pint I was bought afterwards too!”