HISTORIC York has some world-beating beautiful buildings - but some downright ugly ones too.

After a recent Press story recalling the early verdicts on Stonebow House when it was built in the 1960s - when it was labelled "hideous" by The Guardian - readers have been sharing their views of the city's less desirable architecture.

In the firing line have been Piccadilly landmarks Spark and the Ryedale building, as well as the eco-development at Derwenthorpe and the new Hudson Quarter.

But readers have added some more locations to this list of York's least attractive sites.

Here's some views - do you agree?

Members of our York nostalgia Facebook group, Why We Love York - Memories had some suggestions.

Michael Hodgson posted: "Poundland in Petergate a real eyesore in this historic street."

Stuart Jones felt strongly about another building - not far from Stonebow House. "Truly ugly, just go a bit further down the road to the Ware and Kay building. Horrid red clocks on the outside."

Chris Milner had another name: "The Park Inn hotel would top the list for me."

On The Press website "terrorbird" agreed, and added another suggestion: "The Park Hotel is dreadful, but I was in Fulford a few days ago and saw the ugliest, most depressing building I've seen in years. I understand it's called The Black House on Heslington Lane. Hideous."

"Cardboard Cutout" posted: "Stonebow House, BT building and mast opposite, BIBA house, ex HMRC, Ryedale House and frankly most of Piccadilly, do nothing to enhance York and should be demolished. Likewise, the modern, "Zero House" on Water End. OK if it was in the right place - it's not. Good? Derwenttnorpe, Hiscox, CoYC West Building, Hudson Quarter. Imaginative and in the correct setting. Oh and the planned student accommodation in Fishergate (Mecca bingo site). Absolute rubbish architecture (if you could call it that) with no sense of place or aesthetic. A rabbit hutch aimed at making a quick buck for the developer."

Nick-Jones is not impressed by a new plan for a hotel off Foss Islands. "Judging from the 'artist's impressions' the proposed hotel on the corner of Layerthorpe/Foss Islands Road will probably top this list next year."

