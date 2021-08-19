A MAN has been taken to hospital after a fire at a York house which was started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb responded at just after 8am today to reports of a house on fire in Hope Street, off Walmgate.
It said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
"The cause was deliberate and the incident is now being dealt with by the police," it added.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Hope Street at about 8am, following a report of a fire at the location.
"A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment," said a spokeswoman.
"An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire."
