PLANS to host a 'night market' in York have been postponed over Covid-19 fears.

York Creatives were set to hold an evening of food, drinks and music at Shambles Market on Friday, August 20 between 7pm and 10.30pm.

But the group revealed with a "heavy heart" that the night market has since been postponed to September.

The date will be announced in the coming days, York Creatives said.

In a statement online, the event organisers said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that the York Creatives Night Market planned for Friday will have to be postponed to September.

"Concerns were raised about public safety at the event due to large numbers of people coming into town after the Ebor races.

"Shambles Market had agreed to provide adequate security for the event but did not take this into account.

"At this stage the only responsible option is to rearrange the event, as our priority is to ensure the safety of our traders and the public.

"We’re incredibly sorry to anyone who has made plans for attending the event, we were so looking forward to enjoying this event with you!

"We hope you will be able to join us in September, we will be announcing the new date later this week once we have confirmed the details with Shambles Market."

The free event will bring together printmakers and illustrators, homemade card designers, jewellery makers, soap and bodycare stallholders, wood carvers and vintage clothing shops.

Brands include BE SO, KWATZ designs, Lucy Hook designs, Strong Seas Gallery, Inside Lulu Mews, York Zine Fest, Wild Owl Designs and many more.