FASHION lovers have fond memories of Liberty of London's shop in Davygate in York.
Our photo today shows the exterior of the shop.
A byword for luxury, the Liberty brand was first established in London in 1875.
In 1955, Liberty began opening several regional stores across the UK cities, firstly in Manchester, then Bath, Brighton, Chester, Kingston upon Thames, Exeter, Norwich and York.
The York store was housed in a fine building in Davygate - just a stone's throw from Brown's Department store.
But by the mid 90s, Liberty announced the closure of its 20 shops outside London, and instead focused on smaller outlets at airports.
What are your memories of Liberty's in Davygate, York?
Please join our nostalgia group on Facebook: Why We Love York - Memories, and share your stories and old photos.
You will find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.