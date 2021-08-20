CASTLE Howard Proms are back this weekend after a year’s delay with an open-air picnic and concert.

The event’s 30th anniversary will take place tonight and both nights across the weekend, opening with a spitfire-fly over and closing the concert with a fireworks display and laser show.

Queen Symphonic will be performing on Sunday, August 22, for an evening of orchestral rock, while tonight (Friday) will see the venue host Cafe Mambo with the sounds of Ibiza.

Matthew Collier, business development manager at the Ryedale stately home, said: “This year, anyone who loves the picnic concert style of our traditional Proms can enjoy a whole new experience the following evening.”

Guests are asked to bring picnic blankets, baskets and deckchairs, but are encouraged to bring whatever they like, from dining table sets, candelabras and fairy lights, while Castle Howard will be providing marquees.

Matthew said: “In terms of what to wear, anything goes – we expect to see the usual array of celebratory garments from black tie to Union Jack dresses, suits and waistcoats, and maybe even a Templar knight or two, but the real interest comes from what is in the picnic basket.”

If anyone is in need of inspiration, Matthew has also offered suggestions of what to pack in picnic baskets - pate or hummus on an oat cracker, or a simple bowl of Yorkshire crisps to start with at 5pm, and wait till the Spitfire flyover at 7pm for the main course, such as a Castle Howard giant sausage roll or a gourmet Scotch egg instead of the typical sandwiches.

Matthew also recommends Wensleydale served on fig and spelt crackers or fruit cake, or chocolate chip cookies to finish with, and washing down the picnic with locally-produced Castle Howard Gin with strawberry and pomegranate Yorkshire Tonic.

Tickets are £39 in advance or £44 on the day, with child tickets at £5 here.