FIRST-TIME buyers in York spent more than £250,000 on their property this Summer amid another jump in house prices.

Residents taking their first steps on the property ladder spent an average of £253,000 on their property in June. That's £30,000 more than a year ago and £53,000 more than in June 2016.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £334,000 on average in June – 32.0 per cent more than first-time buyers.

It comes after York house prices increased by 2.4 per cent from May to June, according to new figures.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend which has seen property prices in the area achieve 14.1 per cent annual growth.

The average York house price in June was £295,786, Land Registry figures show.

But York underperformed compared to the 4.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole. Meanwhile, across Yorkshire and the Humber, prices increased by 7.1 per cent.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £37,000 – putting the area eighth among Yorkshire and The Humber’s 24 local authorities for annual growth.

Winners and losers

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in York in June – they increased by 2.5 per cent to £257,420 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 14.6 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 2.4 per cent monthly; up 15.4 per cent annually; £478,176 average.

up 2.4 per cent monthly; up 15.4 per cent annually; £478,176 average. Semi-detached: up 2.4 per cent monthly; up 14 per cent annually; £305,592 average.

up 2.4 per cent monthly; up 14 per cent annually; £305,592 average. Flats: up 2.2 per cent monthly; up 12.1 per cent annually; £187,764 average.

How do property prices in York compare?

Buyers of York homes paid just over half - 52.1 per cent - more than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber in June.

On average, it costs £195,000 for a property in Yorkshire and the Humber. This has jumped from £76,368 in 2001 (Source:Housing Finance, Council of Mortgage Lenders and DCLG website).

Property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £266,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and The Humber were in Harrogate – costing £312,000 on average.

Harrogate properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in Hull - where you can buy a home for £121,000 on average.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea with an average June sale price of £1.2 million.