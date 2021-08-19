YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped - but further cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by two - taking it to 319.9 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate, which is currently 299.7 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 107 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,137.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by two taking it to 267.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 339 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 47,707.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 13 taking it to 375.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 181 cases taking the area's total for the pandemic to 29,161.
Across the UK, a further 36,572 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,392,160.
