YORK’S live music venues are set to receive a £100,000 package of support from the council as they face up to a "very challenging period".

A report to City of York Council’s executive says grants from the Arts Council are diminishing and venues are still only able to open with limited audience numbers and are reliant on the live music industry returning to previous touring patterns and levels over the coming year.

It says the £100,000 would help them meet ongoing costs while facing a shortfall in income, and help them to reopen and re-engage with audiences.

The plans, which executive members will be asked to approve next week, relate to York’s final £1.4 million instalment of the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) from the government.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, said York’s live music scene was a crucial and vibrant part of the city’s cultural offer.

“We have some fantastic grassroots music venues on our doorstep in York,” he said. “If the scheme is approved, applications will be open to individual venues, extending the support previously provided by the Arts Council through the Cultural Recovery Fund.

“Our proposals include making some funding available to York Music Venue Network to help attract people back to enjoy live music in the city.”

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw welcomed the financial support being given to venues, which he said followed a successful Labour motion to council in 2019.

“Music Venues are such a crucial part of York’s Night-time Economy but they also offer so much more – a place for people to come together, to share experiences and be inspired,” he said.

“As such, we believe they are just as important culturally as our museums, theatres and cinemas.”

Chris Sherrington, of York Music Venue Network, said it was thankful for the council’s "exemplary" commitment to the sector. “This proposal recognises the importance and continuing challenges these venues face as the sector reopens,” he said. “This support will impact along the local ecosystem, benefitting artists, crew, promoters, staff and audiences across the region.”