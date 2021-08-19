NETWORK Rail is upgrading sections of its North Yorkshire routes over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The operator is upgrading the track in Hensall, near Snaith, to bring smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers travelling across the region.

Work will begin on Friday, August 27 and continue throughout the Bank Holiday until Wednesday, September 1.

For the work to be carried out safely the line will be closed with buses replacing Northern trains between Goole and Knottingley.

This will be in place for the duration of the closure, Northern Rail said.

Teams will be lifting and replacing around 1.8km of track between Whitley Bridge and Snaith, near Drax Power Station to improve reliability and reduce the amount of maintenance work needed in the future.

The ballast – stones which support the track – and the sleepers will also be replaced.

Network Rail has carefully planned work over the Bank Holiday weekend to keep over 95 per cent of Britain’s rail network open.

Matt Rice, route director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “Upgrading the track at Hensall will bring smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers and freight services using this line.

"We’ve planned the work carefully to minimise the impact on the local community.

“As we welcome passengers back to the railway, the vast majority of services are running as normal. We’re advising people to check their journey and allow plenty of time.”

Passengers can find out how their journeys will be affected with their train operator, via National Rail Enquiries, or by following #AugustBHWorks on Twitter.

Do I need a mask on board trains?

People are advised to follow Government guidance and wear a face covering in busy indoor settings, unless they are exempt.

With good ventilation systems on trains, extra cleaning and improved information about quieter times, passengers can continue to travel with confidence.