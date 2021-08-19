A TEAM of talented youngsters are fundraising to be able to compete on the international stage.

The Fantasy Cheer And Dance Academy has been running for 15 years at Vale of York Academy in Clifton in York, offering classes for anyone aged three and over in cheerleading, dance and gymnastics.

The group has York’s biggest cheerleading team who have their hopes pinned on competing in and international ‘summit’ event in Orlando, Florida next year.

The group has a team of fully trained coaches, and three of the girls have made Team England and are reigning world champions.

As a non-profit organisation, all the coaches work voluntarily in their own time and all fees go back in to the club directly for costumes, kit and equipment.

Last month the group’s Junior Lyrical dance team won a bid to compete at the summit event with competitors from all over the world - the only York team to ever have been successful in winning a bid.

Because the club is a non-profit organisation, getting the girls to Florida means fundraising for their costumes, kit and equipment and Fantasy have already been lucky enough to secure some donations from local companies such as Lucia and The Cut and Craft, Barratt Homes, First York and Saksons Interiors, among others.

Head coach Natalie Lyon, who set up the club and teaches in her own time three nights a week, said: “Our girls have worked so hard to win this bid, they were up against some amazing teams and we couldn’t be more proud of them.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and we want to make sure that this is something every single athlete in the team can accomplish together and in order to make that happen, we really need sponsorship from local businesses to help support them. We are so grateful for every donation, from raffle prizes to sponsorship of kit ; we couldn’t do this without that support.”

If you think you can help contact fantasycheeranddance@outlook.com or call committee member Karen Wreglesworth on 07766 017606.