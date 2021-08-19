A DRIVER reversed into woman and injured her arm during a fail-to-stop collision in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
The incident happened at around 12.46am on August 9 at West End Garage in Seamer Road - and involved a black Renault Clio.
The vehicle reversed into a woman aged in her 50s resulting in bruising to her hand and arm. It then drove off in the direction of Seamer Road.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
In particular, the force are appealing for information about details of the driver and vehicle.
If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ruby Bovo. You can also email ruby.bovo@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210182621.
