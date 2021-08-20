A HOMELESS charity in York has itself become 'homeless' - and is pleading for help ahead of what could be a “tough winter” for the city’s rough sleepers.

Hoping Street Kitchen, which usually sets up in Kings Square, offers nourishing food to the homeless community in York - but also emotional and wellbeing support.

The charity said it has been informed by City of York Council that its volunteers will no longer be able to access the Kings Square area with vehicles during its usual opening hours due to changes in foot-street restrictions.

Jayne Venables, of Hoping Street Kitchen, said: “Depending on the Government’s autumn spending review, life may become very tough for our homeless community this winter and we need to be ready to get back on the street.

“For five years Hoping York has depended on the amazing generosity of York people and businesses, so we could feed our homeless hot meals on the street.

“Sadly, we are now homeless ourselves, just as we face great uncertainty about future homeless numbers this winter.”

The foot-street changes aim to help boost the evening economy and businesses in the Kings Square area which have paid for cafe licences.

A spokesperson for City of York Council said that the foot-streets were created “to restrict vehicle access to create a safer and more attractive city centre - and reduce inner city pollution".

The pedestrian zone foot-street hours are between 10.30am and 8pm - seven days a week. While access for emergency vehicles is not restricted, other vehicles are not allowed within the zone during these hours.

Jayne said that both York BID and the council do recognise the valuable work the charity does, so have said they will continue to search for “viable options”.

But the team at Hoping Street Kitchen is now calling out for local businesses with space in a car park or other accessible areas to offer their support so the charity can continue to help the homeless - and they are keen to find an option that “everyone is comfortable with”.

Jayne added: “If any York city centre business or individual can let us set up in a car park, accessible courtyard or garden for a couple of hours on Sunday evenings, we would be thrilled. Our heartfelt thanks goes to anyone who can help in this way.”

Jayne said that the charity is trusted by the homeless people that come to it - and that they often refuse to use other services.

She said the charity is trusted with information about ailments and encourages early intervention, sometimes taking people to hospital - as a lot of the homeless lack adequate access to medical or dental care.

Jayne added that the charity has even supported homeless pregnant women and helped to give some protection to their unborn babies.

“We aim to offer non-judgemental warmth and take time to listen,” Jayne said.

Any businesses which may be able to offer support to Hoping Street Kitchen should contact the charity on email at: hopingyorkstk@gmail.com