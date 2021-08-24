A YORK-based tech company that works to improve the rail and transport networks is a contender for The Press Business Innovation of the Year award.

Incremental Solutions uses technology, data analysis and machine learning algorithms to make the rail industry safer and more reliable by providing real-time and accurate information.

Its technology can track every train across the UK network in real-time, taking into account challenges, such as rural areas, bridges, tunnels and other infrastructure.

Incremental track trains via satellite and GSM technology, giving accuracy of each train to within several meters. The data enables Incremental to build an accurate picture of the network, helping to measure performance and plan.

Incremental have also built products which address specific issues, such as cameras which monitor the pantograph, the connection between train and overhead electric lines. The image is translated to a digital representation, where a smart algorithm, developed with the University of Oxford, can determine if the connection is in need of attention, to avoid future costly and lengthy delays.

Its RAPPORT product has been developed to prevent incidents as well as speed up recovery times should an incident occur. It provides a low-cost solution which delivers a vastly superior train location information feed to level crossings and other network locations.

This product determines the nearest road access points to the train to assist passengers leaving the area, and coordinate emergency services’ access to the track, enabling faster response and recovery times.

Co-founders Dr. Lewis Gill and Daniel Lee-Burnsall recognise that the data, when captured and correctly analysed, can help solve many network problems.

Their team’s focus is on industry improvements through collaboration, which sees them working with train operators in the UK, industry bodies such as Network Rail and RIA (Rail Industry Association) and winning awards, such as the Queen’s Award for Industry: Innovation in 2019.

The past 18 months has been used to focus their core offering, develop new products and also to look towards new innovations.

Incremental recently received funds through the Government’s First Of A Kind programme to develop new products to improve the efficiency of the rail freight network.

