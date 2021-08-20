IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five sports pictures submitted by our readers.
Pictured above, August 1968, are the Prendergast Cup winners - Heslington Cricket Club. The team line-up included D Hutchinson, D Taylor, D Kendal, A Barker, J Wheatland, M Oakes, D Stennett, D Layfield, P Allen, M Raine, D Severs, J Lee.
Next up...
YORK & DISTRICT AMALGAMATION OF ANGLERS - 1960s: This submitted angling picture shows the reader's grandfather, George Hill (second from the left), being presented with a trophy for his angling skills.
YORK & DISTRICT AMALGAMATION OF ANGLERS: Pictured, during the early 1960s, members of the York & District Amalgamation of Anglers. Spot any familiar faces?
YORK ANGLERS: This 1970s picture has been sent to us by Bob Hutchinson, Secretary of the York & District Amalgamation of Anglers. Left to right: ?, Bob Hutchinson, Walt Brown, Dennis Sanderson, John Layfield.
DERWENT JUNIOR SCHOOL CRICKET TEAM 1963: Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in this cricket team line-up?
