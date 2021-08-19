A BITTER break-up note found in a book in a York charity shop has caused a media storm - and gone viral.

York's Dean Cuthbert bought a copy of The Best A Man Can Get by best-selling writer John O'Farrell for 50p in Age UK's charity shop in Walmgate, York, last week.

Inside, he found a stinging note from a woman called Sarah, accusing her partner Chris of leading a double life and deceiving her.

Ironically, the novel is about a character who is leading a double life away from his wife and children.

In the note, which Dean posted on Facebook, Sarah said she was "completely unaware" of his actions as she brought up their children. She believed the reason Chris was away from home so much was that he was "just a workaholic".

Sarah's note left in a copy of The Best A Man Can Get in Age UK's York shop

The note, handwritten in blue pen on a yellow PostIt, reads: "Chris, Is this what you thought you could do with me? Lead a double life with your so-called 'recreational relationships'.

"Leaving me completely unaware, bringing up our children, and thinking you were just a workaholic and that's why you were away from home so much.

"What a b*****d you have been to me. Sarah."

Dean, 44, said his first thought was that the note was part of a publicity stunt for the novel. But when he contacted the author John O'Farrell on Twitter he revealed it was not.

The story has gone viral on social media and made it into national newspapers too, including The Mirror and Telegraph.

Author John O'Farrell posted on Twitter: "After @Deanoyork bought an old copy of my novel The Best A Man Can Get, he found a telling personal note left in it. @Ionagyoung spotted a good story and got it in the @DailyMirror. The only mystery here is whatever happened to poor Sarah and Chris."

Author John O'Farrell's tweet

He also confirmed on social media that the note was not a publicity stunt on behalf of the book, which was originally published in 2000.

Dean told The Press people seem to very keen on finding out what happened to the couple, especially Sarah.

He said: "I am assuming that one day she decided to leave and bought that book and left the note to say: 'I'll show you'.

"The amount of people who have come out on her side is something! Maybe she is having a rough time, and would like the support of people who are thinking of her.

"We just don't know what happened next."

