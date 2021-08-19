A YORK-BASED train firm has launched a seat sale with thousands of tickets available from as little as £5.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is making 200,000 bargain fares available for travel between September 6 and October 15 this year on routes connecting Scotland, North East England, Yorkshire, the East Midlands and London.

The fares range from £5 for a single journey between destinations such as London King’s Cross and Peterborough, Durham and York and Edinburgh and Berwick. Fares costing £10 are available for single journeys between Leeds and London King’s Cross in Standard or £25 in First Class to just £20 for a single journey between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh in Standard or £40 in First Class.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “We are pleased to be welcoming back more customers to travel with us this year. Our sensational seat sale offers incredible value fares on some of LNER’s most popular routes so people can enjoy some of the fantastic destinations on our route.

“Our services are consistently above 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels as we see more people returning to the railway to travel. We continue to monitor demand and this latest offer, combined with making tickets available for Christmas and New Year travel, are just some of the ways we’re welcoming people back to LNER and enjoy all we have to offer.”

The LNER seat sale covers travel dates when there is typically more availability across September and early October.

The sale is live on the LNER website and app from today until 9am on September 1.

LNER’s Covid Secure pledge sees an extensive and enhanced cleaning programme at LNER-managed stations and onboard the fleet of trains - and the firm has committed to maintaining these record levels of cleaning.

Since April, over four million journeys have been enjoyed with LNER, more than the total number of journeys completed for the previous 12 months combined.