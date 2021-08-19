A PRIVACY watchdog has warned pub-goers about handing over data to table service apps amid the pandemic.

As more pubs and bars switch to ordering via apps, private body ICO has warned that some venues might be asking users for more personal data than ‘is relevant and necessary’.

A new Uswitch study has uncovered which food and drink apps are requesting the most data from their users.

Taking the ten biggest table service apps in the UK, the Uswitch study revealed pub giant Mitchell & Butlers collects the most data on customers.

The pub asks for 22 out of 24 possibly relevant data points.

Mitchell & Butlers - whose brands include Miller & Carter, Harvester, All Bar One and Toby Carvery - asked users for 115 per cent more information than the average dining app analysed in the study.

These data points included device info, social media profiles and insights, location and even marital status.

Greene King - the chain which owns the Golden Lion on Church Street, York - asked for the second-highest amount of data requirements from users.

The app asks for 17 out of 24 points of data found in their privacy policy.

OrderPay - which is used by bars including Be At One, Bierkeller, Bar Soho and Giggling Squid - was the dining app requiring the least amount of user data. This app used just 2 out of 24 points: dietary information and order history.

Payment information for several apps including OrderPay and Butlr was passed onto payment provider services and was not stored within the app.

Other apps

The Round app uses 9 out of 24 data points.

Stonegate - which is used in York by Yates, Tank & Paddle, Popworld, The Nags Head, The Old Bank - uses 12 data points. Stonegate is also behind the My Pub and Slug & Lettuce apps.

Hungrrr uses 8 out of 24 data points while Swifty uses seven.

Butlr uses seven points and DrinkApp asked for nine pieces of data.

Further research by the Press found that the app Your Round asks for permission to access information about your identity, contacts, camera and storage. The app asks for permission to "read the contents of your USB storage".

Safeguarding your information

Catherine Hiley, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, shared advice for mobile phone users looking to safeguard their personal information.

Catherine said: “In the post-covid world we live in, many bars, pubs and restaurants have kept up their table service apps for customers convenience.

“And while certain elements of data will be needed for these apps to work such as location and age verification for alcohol, some apps have a tendency to push the boundaries on the amount of data they require from customers.

“It’s important for users to be aware of the reasons why a company may ask for this data and consider what this information might be used for if collected."

The expert advised people to do your research before downloading and installing an app; be wary before agreeing to permissions; keep your apps up to date and delete any that you don’t use and keep on top of your mobile app permissions.

The full study can be found via www.uswitch.com/mobiles/