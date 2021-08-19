POLICE have put out a warning to residents after a prolific burglar has been released from jail.

North Yorkshire Police want to make people living in York and across the county aware of a Criminal Behaviour Order in place on a convicted burglar who particularly targets educational buildings and sports changing rooms.

Andrew Philip Horsman, 39, from Tang Hall, York, has been released from prison today (August 19) – having served time for multiple burglaries during which he has stolen valuable items such as laptops as well as bank cards and cash.

A police spokesman said: "The Criminal Behaviour Order, made at York Crown Court on April 9 2020, states that Horsman must not:

Enter any changing room area associated with or attached to any sporting facilities in North Yorkshire as defined by map NYPS V1

Enter any educational establishment, associated grounds and/or buildings including accommodation blocks in North Yorkshire as defined by the attached map

Be in possession of a bank card that is not in your name

"He is subject to the order until 4 August 2025.

"Any related issues should be reported to North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

"If a suspected crime is in progress, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

"If you would prefer to make a report anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Back in 2019 The Press reported that Horsman was jailed after he stole banks cards from a university campus in York before using one to buy groceries.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment at York Magistrates’ Court, after being convicted of one count of burglary and one count of fraud.

At the time PC Lee Ward, who investigated the offence, said: “Unfortunately, we see all too often the devastating impact that such crime can have on its victims. It is, therefore, very satisfying that someone like Horsman, who has deliberately targeted the city’s students, has been given a jail sentence for his crime.”