AN ENTIRE bus fleet in Harrogate may be converted to electric vehicles after North Yorkshire County Council was invited by the Government to bid for more than £8 million to help to finance the project.
The council is working with The Harrogate Bus Company, part of Transdev, on a scheme that would see 39 zero-emission buses delivered in Harrogate over the next three years.
The authority has been invited to submit a business case to support its bid for funds from the Department for Transport’s Zero Emissions Bus Regional Areas scheme.
The project would cost almost £20million, with £11.5million also being invested by Transdev, for 20 single-decker and 19 double-decker buses and supporting charging infrastructure.
All the vehicles would have next stop announcements, USB power and free Wi-Fi, and the routes would include the 36 from Ripon through Harrogate to Leeds.
Cllr Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: "This action illustrates the scale of our ambition and commitment and, if successful, could provide a blueprint for other areas of North Yorkshire."
