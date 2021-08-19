A LAW firm has relocated to new offices in York as part of growth ambitions.

Knights plc has moved into Hudson Quarter in a deal which has set a record for York office rents at £25 per sq ft for the 4,700 sq ft open-plan space that can accommodate up to 48 people.

The legal and professional services business becomes the first commercial tenant to move into the recently completed development opposite York Railway Station, which also includes 127 apartments and landscaped grounds.

The scheme, developed by Palace Capital with Caddick Construction as the main contractor, was a 26-month construction programme.

The offices will play a key role in supporting Knights' continued recruitment and growth in the region.

Jonathan Moore, partner at Knights, said: “It’s a privilege to work in York and we’ve enjoyed building our team organically over the past year with the recruitment of high-quality partners who have been attracted to Knights due to its unique culture and business model, which offers energetic and commercially minded professionals outstanding opportunities to flourish in their careers.

“Our new office space at Hudson Quarter provides Knights with a great runway for growth in the region, as we continue to make positive steps to build the leading, premium legal and professional services business. Hudson Quarter really is exceptional, and we are excited to welcome colleagues and clients to the building in the near future.”

Neil Sinclair, CEO of Palace Capital plc, said: “It’s great for Hudson Quarter to attract such a successful and ambitious company as Knights as the first commercial occupier.

"We are incredibly proud of the delivery of Hudson Quarter and hope it sets a new benchmark for sensitive development in York.”

There is also a further 34,000 sq ft of Grade A office space available at Hudson Quarter which is being marketed by JLL and Sanderson Weatherall.