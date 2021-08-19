Aldi has announced an important change coming to all new stores across the UK.
The new move will save the equivalent of over 2,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year, according to the supermarket chain.
The German retailer hopes to achieve this by installing fridge doors as standard in both its new and newly refurbished stores.
After a successful trial, the change will reduce the energy consumption of each store by approximately 20%, equivalent to a carbon emission saving of up to 20 tonnes per store each year.
Aldi's sustainability pledge
The idea will contribute to Aldi’s ongoing efforts to minimise its carbon emissions and its impact on the climate.
Since January 2019, the supermarket has been carbon neutral and has already reduced its carbon footprint by more than 55% since 2012 by adopting sustainable techniques like the use of solar panels, switching to 100% green electricity and investing in a greener fleet.
Mary Dunn, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We are always looking for new ways to minimise our carbon footprint, which is why all our stores already use 100% renewable electricity, and our new stores also utilise natural refrigerants and feature efficient LED lighting.
“Introducing fridge doors is another step on that journey to reduce our energy consumption and we hope that customers enjoy the new, more sustainable shopping experience.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.