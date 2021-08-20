A POPULAR arts centre is set to host a new family musical - which will bring the joy of koalas to the local area.
Everyone knows that Koalas are just about the cutest critters alive, but the Yorkshire Wolds are a long way from their Australian home.
However, thanks to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) the charming family musical 'How The Koala Learnt To Hug', presented by The People’s Theatre Company, is set to bring the joy of koalas to everyone this September.
The show, suitable for ages three to 103, is based on the title story from How The Koala Learnt To Hug and Other Australian Fairytales, a collection of ten tales by children's author Steven Lee.
Mr Lee said: "Hugs are timeless and wonderful reminders of our shared affection."
"The show is a feel good piece of adorable optimism, illustrating how kindness and love can help overcome bad feelings."
The show will be live on stage at PAC on Saturday September 18 at 2.30pm.
Tickets are on sale now at the PAC website or can be purchased by calling the Box Office on 01759 301547.
Steven will be in the foyer after the performance to Covid-safely sign copies of his books.
