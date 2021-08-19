THESE are the vivid moments where the brave actions of two mystery men saved one of York's oldest buildings from ruin.

Our videos show two men running towards a fire outside Happy Valley Chinese restaurant in the 700-year-old Our Lady's Row in Goodramgate, York, with buckets of water to put out the blaze.

Moments later they return and fearlessly kick out the burning bags of rubbish into the street in a brave effort to stop the fire spreading through the historic buildings - the oldest row of properties in York dating from 1316.

As reported by The Press, the fire began early on Tuesday morning in rubbish in a doorway of the Happy Valley Chinese restaurant in Our Lady's Row, Goodramgate.

CCTV footage shows that just five minutes after the blaze took hold two Good Samaritans appeared and risked harm to themselves by tackling the fire, which was later extinguished by fire crews.

Do you know these have-a-go heroes? The business owners of the fire-saved properities, Junyue Tan, manager of Happy Valley restaurant, and Alex Hall, of The Little Yorkshire Candle Company, would like to thank them for saving the building - and their businessess.

If you know who our mystery heroes are, please get in touch. Email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk

* A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He was charged with two counts of arson and three counts of arson with intent to endanger life and was remanded in custody. He appeared before York Magistrates' Court yesterday and was remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Crown Court on September 13.