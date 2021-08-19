PASSENGERS and visitors to York railway station were given a treat when the Scarborough Spa Express appeared.
The train was hauled by the Merchant Navy Class locomotive number 35018 'British India Line,' a 76-year-old engine which used to pull crack express trains like the Golden Arrow and the Bournemouth Belle from London Waterloo on British Rail’s Southern Region before being withdrawn from service in 1964.
Weighing 94 tons and with 6ft 2ins diameter driving wheels, it was capable of reaching speeds of 90 mph during its heyday,said a spokesperson for operators West Coast Railways.
He said the Scarborough Spa Express, which picks up passengers at various stations in Lancashire and Yorkshire, will run through York again today and on August 26, and then again on September 9 and 16.
“It’s a grand day out at one of Britain’s loveliest traditional seaside resorts," he said.
For more information, go to https://westcoastrailways.co.uk/scarborough-spa-express/steam-experience.
